Gary Wayne (Buddy) Smith of Agra, Oklahoma, passed away on October 15, 2021. Buddy was born on October 16, 1940, to Glen and Barbara (McKeown) Smith in Cushing, Oklahoma. He grew up in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1958. After high school, he attended Okmulgee Tech in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, where he earned an associate degree in auto mechanics. He went to work as a mechanic for Bill Moore Chevrolet in Ponca City until he joined the Army National Guard. After completing his service in the National Guard, he met the love of his life Charlotte, and they were married on January 9, 1965. After getting married, Buddy started working for Continental Oil Company (Conoco) in Ponca City. He made several moves during his career between Louisiana and Oklahoma for Conoco. In 1978, he moved his family to Enid, Oklahoma, to work for Champlin Refinery. He stayed with Champlin refinery in Enid until 1984 when he made his final transfer to Corpus Christi, Texas, with Champlin, which later became Citgo Refinery. He finished his 38-year career with Citgo as a turn-around manager. Buddy retired from the career he loved in December of 2003. Shortly after retirement Buddy moved to Agra, Oklahoma, to spend time and help his parents Glen and Barbara with the family farm. Buddy raised cattle and worked on the farm until his death. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Barbara, as well as his brother Francis Smith. He is survived by his wife Charlotte; his 3 sons: Colby (Stacey) Smith of Katy, Texas, Brandt (Paige) Smith of Portland, Texas, and Gavin (Melanie) Smith of Aubrey, Texas; 6 grandchildren: Taylor Camp, Zachary Smith, Zane Smith, Zarek Smith, Emerson Smith, and Sullivan Smith; 4 great-grandchildren- Jackson and Reid Camp; Kinsley and Avery Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Palmer Marler Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, October 24th, at Palmer Marler Funeral Home in Cushing, Oklahoma, from 1:00-6:00 pm (family to be present from 3:00-6:00 pm). Funeral service will be on Monday, October 25th, at the Agra Baptist Church in Agra, Oklahoma, at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Osage Cemetery in Agra. A meal will be provided, following the service, at the Agra Senior Citizen Center.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Karmen Hospice of Stillwater. In lieu of flowers the family requests monetary donations be made to Osage Cemetery in Agra or the Agra Senior Citizen Center. Condolences may be sent to the family via an online guestbook at www.palmermarlerfh.com.