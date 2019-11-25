Gema G. Santellana, 59, of Odem, formerly of Dallas, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Mrs. Santellana was born March 24, 1960, in Mathis to Rosa (Ureste) and Cruz G. Santellana Jr. She was formerly employed as an apartment manager.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa U. Santellana; and a niece, Lee Ann Torres.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer (Rick) Moreno; grandchildren, Brandi Lopez, Johnathan Martinez and Marcus Martinez; two great-grandchildren; her father, Cruz Santellana Jr.; brothers, Mike Santellana and Mark (Nancy) Santellana; and sisters, Olga (Pascual Garcia) Santellana and Nora Santellana, both of Odem.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Sacred Heart Church in Odem with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Burial to follow in San Pedro Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
