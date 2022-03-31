Genoveva Duran Ayala passed away at the age of 87 on Monday, March 28 in Corpus Christi. She was born to Mariano and Andrea Duran on December 9, 1934 in Edroy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Cornelio Ayala, her brother Juan Duran and her son Efrain Fonseca.
She is survived by her children Teri (Antonio) Martinez of Edroy, Janie (Juan) Guerra of Katy and Jorge (Carol) Ayala of New Braunfels, her daughter-in-law Gloria Fonseca of Corpus Christi, her sister, Josie Camacho of Denver, Colo., five grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A devout Christian, Genoveva lived to serve working as a caregiver in and around her hometown. She was also an active member of the Primera lglesia Bautista in Edroy before moving to San Antonio. While there her work continued as a beloved member on the Methodist Hospital housekeeping staff. Genoveva enjoyed her time in San Antonio regularly showing off the city to her visiting family, showing them around historic Market Square and the Riverwalk, especially around the holidays when the area was at its most colorful.
Recently, Genoveva lived at Windsor Calallen nursing home endearing herself to staff with song and laughter.
The family would like to thank all the staff, especially her angels Angie, Lori,Crystal and the unit five nurses, at Windsor for their time and effort in making their beloved Ms. Ayala feel comfortable. Her hospice nurses, Abby and Theresa, showed great care and compassion for which the family will be forever grateful.
ln lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org, an organization working to provide Alzheimer’s care and accelerate research.
A graveside celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Edroy Cemetery where Genoveva will join the love of her life, Cornelio, in eternal rest.