George Louis Blasingame III, 58, of Corpus Christi, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Mr. Blasingame was born Oct. 13, 1961, to Sulema Swindell and George Louis Blasingame II.
He was preceded in death by his dad, George L. Blasingame II; grandparents, Stetta Mae and George L. Blasingame Sr., and Alonzo and Remigia Martinez; and uncles, William Dale and Charles Frank Blasingame.
Survivors include his mother, Sulema Swindell; two children, George L. (Lucinda) Blasingame IV and Sarah N. Blasingame; two grandchildren, Aiden E. and Jackson B. Blasingame and one on the way.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Corpus Christi.
The funeral service will be conducted there Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.MemoryGardens-FuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Memory Gardens Funeral Home, Corpus Christi.
