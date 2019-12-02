George P. Williams, 65, of Mathis, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Mathis.
Mr. Williams was born March 10, 1954, in Falfurrias to Ernesto P. and Anita Bustamante Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Alicia Williams; two daughters, Jessica Lee Williams and Stefanie Pena; his mother, Anita Williams; sisters, Mae Saenz, Melinda Slowinsky and Mary Ann Williams; brothers, Rudolfo Williams and Ernesto P. Williams Jr.; grandchildren, Soleil Elise Williams, Lauryn Mikayla Pena, Lily Amery Pena, Scarlet Rose Pena and Solomon Lee Pena; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Sacred Heart Church in Falfurrias. Interment followed at Falfurrias Burial Park.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
