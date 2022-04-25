Georgia Mildred Bruce, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away March 24, 2022. She was 98 years of age. She succumbed to cancer that was discovered only three weeks before her passing. Georgia, along with Roy, her husband of 53 years, established South Texas Trailers and Supplies outside of Sinton. She and Roy together built that business into what became the largest Airstream travel trailer sales center in the U.S. in the 1970s.
Georgia traveled the world, from Europe, to Moscow, to Bali, to New Zealand, and points in between, well into her eighties. She was a master Bridge player, who thrived in the pleasure of playing the game with her departed husband, and her dear friends, throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy. She is survived by her children, Karol Susan Welch, Debbie Bruce-Duncan, John Bruce, and Dea Richard Bruce, along with eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth, Texas, under the direction of Greenwood Funeral Home, at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 30, 2022.