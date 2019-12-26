Gerald James “Smitty” Schmidt Jr., 72, of Hobson, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Mr. Schmidt was born Oct. 20, 1947, in Sinton to Marjorie Dobie and Gerald James Schmidt Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Carrie Schmidt.
Survivors include a son, Jason (Samantha) Schmidt; former wife, Linda Schmidt; sister, Sherry (Mike) Havelka; brother, Stanley (Debbie) Schmidt; grandchildren, Peyton, Kaedyn, Brogan, Rowdi, Twyster and Kooper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there that morning at 10 o’clock. Interment to follow to Cenizo Hill.
Pallbearers are Kyle Schmidt, Chris Havelka, Will Holder, Phillip Zimmerhanzel, Michael Winsauer, W.R. “Billy” Schmidt III, Robert “Bobby” Schmidt and John Steelhammer.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.