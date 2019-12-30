Gerardo “Jerry” Delossantos, 71, of Sinton, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Mr. Delossantos was born Dec. 6, 1948, in Sinton to Ernestina (Hernandez) and Eusebio Jr. He was employed with the City of Sinton for 21 years where he worked road construction.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eusebio Delossantos Jr.; and a sister, Irma Delossantos.
Survivors include his mother, Ernestina Narvaez of Corpus Christi; his companion, Juana Rodriguez; a brother, Guadalupe Delossantos of Livingston; and sisters, Mary Orta, Gloria Delossantos and Alma (Rene Sr.) Garcia, all of Sinton.
Visitation was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel.
A service was conducted there at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30. Interment followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
