Gilberto “Beto” N. Diaz, 95, of Taft, died Wednesday March 11, 2020.
Mr. Diaz was born Jan. 1, 1925, to Guadalupe and Julia (Natera) Diaz. He was a retired plumber.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Matilde Diaz; and his parents.
Survivors include four sons, Guadalupe (Doris Garcia) Diaz of Alice, Gilbert (Diana) Diaz Jr. of Corpus Christi, Joe (Lorena) Diaz of Angleton and Isreal Diaz of Taft; seven daughters, Oralia Gonzales, Dora Garza and Ester (Jack) Dillingham, all of Corpus Christi, Rosa Nieto and Florisa (Adan) Gonzales, both of Taft, Irene (Mark) Carey of Pearland and Connie (Margie Salinas) Diaz of Angleton; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will. be held at 4 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Burial to follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
