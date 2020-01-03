Gilberto H. Olivarez, 63, of Mathis, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Mr. Olivarez was born Nov. 14, 1956, in Mathis to Isa and Rosa (Herrera) Olivarez. He was a resident of Corpus Christi but spent most of his life in Mathis and worked as a mechanic in refineries.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosa Olivarez.
Survivors include his father, Isa Olivarez of Mathis; sons, Jacob Olivarez of El Paso, Jason Olivarez of Austin, Jayme Olivarez of Floresville and Jose Pena of Corpus Christi; daughters: Sulema Pena of Hart, Elaina Pena of Calallen, Arlene Espinoza (Jonathon) of Sinton and Chelsea Lucas of San Antonio; and 17 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 3, at 3 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Sinton with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Descanso Eterno II Cemetery in Mathis.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
