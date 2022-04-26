Giuseppina “Pina” D’Amicis Florez, age 93, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Pina was born on December 8, 1928 to Corrado and Vincenza D’Amicis from Grottaglie, Taranto, Italy. During WWII, a nearby town became a hub for the American soldiers to repair aircraft to fly north to Germany. An American soldier in the U.S. Army Air Corps, Armando V. Florez, fell in love with this beautiful Italian girl and married her on October 9, 1944 in Italy and brought her to Mathis, Texas, a city near his hometown of Odem. They opened a meat market/grocery store close to Lake Corpus Christi. She learned Spanish, then English, and became fluent in both languages. Pina and her husband, Armando Florez, raised their children in Mathis. Pina lived in Mathis for over 50 years and relocated to Oyster Creek, Texas 15 years ago to be closer to her children.
Pina had 11 children, 8 girls and 3 boys. She was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother who was very patient and kind and possessed a great sense of humor. Pina had a beautiful singing voice often singing Italian songs as she was cooking or doing chores. Pina loved flowers and growing vegetables. She had a green thumb. She brought dying plants back to life and started new plants from cuttings. Pina was loved by all who knew her. She had many friends from Mathis. Friends of Pina’s children would love to come by to eat because of the great homemade Italian, American and Mexican dishes she made. Italy always remained in Pina’s heart. She missed her country and family.
Preceded in death are her parents, Corrado and Vincenza D’Amicis, brothers, Benedetto, Giuseppe, Pietro and Francesco D’Amicis, son, William D. Florez, and grandson, Scotty McGinty.
Pina is survived by her brothers, Lucio (Jane) and Vittorio “Vic” (Sandra) D’Amicis of Melbourne,
Australia and sister, Maria Cannalire of Grottaglie, Taranto; her children, Helen F. Miller of Oyster Creek, Sandra Florez-Loechel of Alvin, Texas, Rosalee F. Harris of Huffman, Texas, Irma Jo Florez of Roseboro, North Carolina, Angelina F. (James) McGinty of Alvin, Texas, Anna Marie (Larry) Brown of Waco, Texas, Jeanetta “Gina” Florez of Austin, Texas, Benedetta “Darla” (Tommy) Duplantis, Dino Florez of Oyster Creek, Texas and Dominick G. Florez of Austin, Texas; 22 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Pina’s life was held at Resthome Funeral Home, 1038 Plantation Dr., Clute, Texas on Thursday, April 21st with Visitation from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm followed by the rosary starting at 6:30 pm. Funeral mass was held at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 201 N. Lazy Lane, Clute, Texas on Friday, April 22nd, at 10:30 a.m. Burial immediately followed at Restwood Memorial Park, 1038 Plantation Dr. Clute, Texas.
Pallbearers were Pina’s grandchildren: David Florez, Joseph Florez, Jesse Miller, Jr, Jason Sarate, Tim Brown, Enzo Loechel and Anthony Duplantis.