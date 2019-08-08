Gladys Faye Boyls, 99, of Sinton, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Mrs. Boyls was born April 26, 1920, in Brady, to J. W. and Leama (Attaway) Ewing. She met Owen “Cliff” Clifton Boyls during the WWII era, and they married Nov. 14, 1941. They made their home in Sinton where they owned and operated Boyls Dusting Service for 60 years. She was his partner and office manager. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sinton where she was also a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Eastern Star.
In her later years, she became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and joined the Wednesday Night Knitting Club of Houston. She also became a member of Bible Baptist Church and joined the Heart of Texas Garden Club in Brady.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Owen “Cliff” Clifton Boyls; children, Ellen Ann Boyls and Owen Clifton Boyls Jr.; and her parents, J.W. and Leama Ewing.
Survivors include two daughters, Saundra Boyls of Houston and Betty Su (Clyde) McCarley of Brady; grandchildren, Faye Gadberry of Heath, Ray Schorre, Cliff McCarley, Darren McCarley, Wes McCarley and Suzanne Moore; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Ewing; a sister, Betty Gifford; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2 o’clock in Sinton Cemetery.
A memorial service will be conducted from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in Brady at the Brady Community Room.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
