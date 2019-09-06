Gladys “Pam” Baker, 93, of Portland, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Willacy Assisted Living in Portland.
Mrs. Baker was born July 31, 1926, in Portsmouth, Hampshire, England to Harry and Alice Harrison. She met her husband, A.G. “Tex” Baker during World War II, while he was stationed in England with the U.S. Army. They were married on June 4, 1945. After his discharge the Portland area became their home. She was a life-long churchgoer and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Ingleside. She enjoyed returning to England to visit her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Harry; sister, Kathleen; and daughter, Barbara Sullivan.
Survivors include her daughter, Janell (George) Havelka; sons, A.G. “Buster” (Michele) Baker and Harry (Gayle) Baker; grandchildren, Lisa Rogers, Julia Moss, Gina Urbanak, Penelope Baker, Drew Donaghue, Bryan Baker and Stephanie Martinez; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Limbaugh Funeral Home. A service was conducted there at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Burial followed at Palms Memorial Gardens in Portland.
A guestbook is available at limbaughfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Limbaugh Funeral Home, Portland.
