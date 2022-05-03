Glen Dale Hellums “Bee,” May 13, 1938 - March 19, 2022: Early in the morning hours of Thursday, March 19, Bee made the finial transition from his nightly sleep to that of an eternal rest in his home in Austin TX, two months prior to his 85th birthday. He was cared for all of this time by his life partner Ken Esperum Hellums. Arrangements are not scheduled.
Bee was preceded in death by his parents, James Hickman Hellums (70) and Florence Wright Hellums (74) of Sinton; two sisters, Frances Hellums Brown (65) /Robert of Premont, TX; Carol Ann Hellums Pustejovsky (75)/Warren of Lexington, TX; two brothers, Milton Lamar Hellums (76)/Barbara of Sinton, TX, James Gerald Hellums (64)/Nancy of Sinton.
Bee is survived by his oldest sister Mildred Hellums Carper (95)/Bill of Sinton, TX; and his youngest brother Larry Hellums (75)/Eunice of Rockport, TX.
He is also survived by well over a hundred nephews, nieces, great, great-great and great-great-great (too many to count).
Bee lived a very mobile life. After graduation from Sinton High School he proceeded on to Baylor University and completed his BA degree in accounting. After a two-year stint in the U.S. Army he landed an accounting job in San Antonio with an oil company, then on to Edinburg as a high school teacher.
After a summer drive to Alaska and back he packed up and moved up there. After a short tenure with an oil company in Prudhoe Bay he returned to Anchorage and began teaching business math for the Anchorage School District where he remained until retirement when he moved to Austin, TX.
Most interesting of his stay in Alaska was his homesteading 160 acres of land on a mountain, outside of Anchorage, which he keep till he moved back here to Texas and sold it.
Bee was an exceptional person, he was always there to help if needed. And that is family, friend, or just a neighbor, he was always there!
The entire family thanks and appreciates Ken for caring for our brother as he did!