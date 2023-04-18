Gloria East Cave went to be with her Lord on April 15, 2023. She was born the second of four children on June 6, 1929 to Otto and Edna Schwenke in Fayette County, TX. Her grandparents and great grandparents were German speaking Moravians who immigrated to the Schulenberg, TX area in the 1880s. Gloria spoke only German until starting first grade at Freyburg, Texas.
Her family moved to Chapman Ranch and then Rincon Ranch near Gregory during her elementary school years. After completing junior high in Corpus Christi, graduating from Corpus Christi High School in 1946, Gloria worked as a bookkeeper at Packard Motors in Corpus.
In 1950, she married Rodger Miller East. They made their home in Gregory in the 1950s and moved to Portland in 1963. Gloria was very proud all three of her children graduated from university, a chance she never had.
Gloria was a talented homemaker, skilled at sewing beautiful dresses for her daughters, cooking delicious meals of wild game and fish, and baking kolaches, bread and cinnamon rolls. She perfected her divinity recipe, and was known for her homemade Mustang grape jam and delicious fig preserves.
Gloria worked at L.T. Kolb Chevrolet in Portland as a bookkeeper for 10 years in the 1970s.
In 1978, Gloria and Rodger moved to Liberty. TX and then in 1980 to Richardson, TX, where she got her real estate license. They moved back to Portland in 1988, when the family bought Northshore Title, and Gloria did bookkeeping for the business.
Gloria was interested in the genealogy of her family, and took German classes at the local community college, learning to read and write in German. In 1997, she made a trip to the Czech Republic to find her ancestors’ old homestead and did so after many adventures in the rural countryside.
Gloria and Rodger enjoyed a few years at the family ranch in Goliad before Rodger passed away in September 2001.
Gloria accepted Christ as a young girl at Morgan Avenue Baptist and continued to love the Lord, serving in the church throughout her adult life. She taught Sunday School, was active in WMU in the Baptist church, and was nursery coordinator at First Baptist Church in Portland. She loved the old hymns and even in recent years, the words to favorite hymns were a comfort to her.
Gloria was very pro-life, not just contributing, but also active politically and was even elected a State delegate and National delegate to the Republican National Convention in Los Angeles.
In 2004, Gloria married Preston Cave and they enjoyed time on the ranch together in their senior years.
“Mema” loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and made many fun memories with them over the years. They always knew she’d have fresh cookies waiting for them when they visited. Throughout her life, she sacrificed much for her family. She was an excellent example of the woman of Proverbs 31, and “her children rise up and call her blessed.”
Gloria is survived by her sister Laverne (Dolly) Brown, her husband Preston Cave, her three children, Nathan East (Drucilla), Susan East Phillips (Barry), Patti East Cantwell (Gary), her nine grandchildren, Jeremiah East, Jennifer East Busam (Nicholas), Jedidiah East (Kim), Julianna East Besinaiz (Gil), Joshua Phillips (Amy), Tricia Phillips Garza (Jorge), Valerie Phillips Sofia (Michael), David Rodger Cantwell (Bethany), Melody Cantwell Schwarting (Marcus), and her 12 great grandchildren, Gavin, Cyrus and Violet Busam, Marcial and Rodger Besinaiz, Olivia and Teagan Phillips, Sarah, Jacob and Katie Garza, Miller Sofia, Eleanor Cantwell, and many nieces and nephews.
The family greatly appreciates the employees of La Bahia Nursing Home and Rehabilitation, Crown Hospice, and Kari Matthews Nelson for their care and attention during the last years of Gloria’s life.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday April 28, 2023 at Winsteads’ Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the First Baptist Church, Portland with interment to follow at The Palms Memorial Gardens.
