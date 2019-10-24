Gloria Saldivar Pena, 63, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, with her family at her side.
Mrs. Pena was born Dec. 15, 1955, in Taft to Ramon and Anita (Pedroza) Saldivar.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Reese Pena; her parents; and brothers, Rolando, Roman, Jorge and Antonio Saldivar.
Survivors include three sons, Moses Saldivar, Roman Saldivar Pena and Javier Saldivar Pena, Jr., all of Taft; a daughter, Monica Saldivar Pena of Taft; six grandchildren; brothers, Rafael Saldivar and Eliseo (Linda) Saldivar; sisters, Adela Esquivel, Estela (Raul) Gonzales, Anita (Guadalupe) Chavez and Dalia Saldivar, all of Taft, and Ramona Saldivar of Austin; the father of her children, Javier Pena of San Antonio; and many extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Sinton with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
