Gonzalo V. “Scooter” Martinez passed away on October 31, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was 55. He was born on June 12, 1965 in Sinton, Texas.
Gonzalo was preceded in death by his mother, Margarita V. Wilson; his father, Gonzalo R. Martinez; his step-father, Horace “Doc” Wilson; maternal grandparents, Cipriano and Micaela Villarreal; paternal grandparents, Dionicio and Juanita R. Martinez.
Gonzalo is survived by his son, Anthony Dominic Tovar of Sinton, Texas; siblings, Raymond (Neta) De Leon of Irving, Texas, Andy V. Wilson of Corpus Christi, Texas, Ida Lee (Eddie) Nanez, of Sinton, Texas and Lee Anne Basaldua of Tulia, Texas.
The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sinton, Texas with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant.
Arrangements and care is under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
