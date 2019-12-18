Gregorio “Big G” M. Rodriguez of Waukesha, Wisconsin died on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Kensington Care at the age of 84.
He was born in Taft, TX on May 25, 1935 the son of Teofelo Avila and Isabel Maldonado Rodriguez. He worked for International Harvester as a supervisor. Gregorio enjoyed raising Appaloosa horses, chickens, goats and even a pretty mean goose on his farm. Most of all he enjoyed and cherished time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Delfina (nee Carillo) Rodriguez of Genesee, their children Gregorio Rodriguez Jr. of Genesee, Isabel (Harry) Diament of Greenfield, Claudia (Luis) Herrera of Waukesha, Gloria Rodriguez, Maria Rodriguez, Silvia (Jeff) Schueler, Christina Rodriguez, and Gabriel Rodriguez. His grandchildren, Steven Rodriguez, Anna, Tina, Edward, Antonio, Rebecca Bralick, Rosalinda (Steven) Fowlkes, Candice, Michael (Kate) Reinke, Jonathan Reinke, Richard Schmidt, Jessica Marynik, Emily (Peter) Mundschau, Miranda, David, Samantha, Devon Sitte, Robert Sitte, Travis Sitte, Christian Blondin, Mia Blondin, Adrianna, Marianna, Gustavo Velazquez, Marina, and Alex and great-grandchildren, Bentley, Eliseo, Alex, Anissa, Khaylon, Caleb, Caden, Marcos, Jaxson, Nadia, Delano, Emilio, Arianna, Maricella, Aubrey, Natalie, Keira, Alex and Alicia. He is further survived by his siblings, Seveda, Dolores, Lily, Carmen, Martha, Maria, and Jesse along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children Delia Cruz, Ray Rodriguez, Rebecca Rodriguez, and Richard Rodriguez and his siblings Julio and Pauline.
Visitation will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Bridge Church 1314 S. Grand Ave. Waukesha, 53186 from 4:00 p.m. until the 5:30 p.m. funeral service. A reception will take place in the Café following the services
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.
