Guadalupe Chapa, 97, of St. Paul, formerly of Tipton, Oklahoma, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Mrs. Chapa was born Dec. 24, 1922, in Mathis to Ponciano and Elijia (Bordallo) Deleon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilario Chapa; a son, Alcario Chapa; parents, Ponciano and Elijia Deleon; and eight siblings.
Survivors include three sons, Larry (Gracie) Chapa of Sinton and Johnny (Lupe) Chapa and Jesse Chapa, both of St. Paul; three daughters, Diana (Carlos) Ruiz of Buchanan Dam, Dalia (Robert) Lopez of Waco and Delia (David) Welch of Cedar Park; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be held there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
