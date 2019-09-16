Guadalupe H. De Leon, 78, of Mathis, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Mr. De Leon was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Pawnee to Primitivo and Benerita De Leon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maria M. DeLeon; and one great-granddaughter.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Ruiz and Vanita De Leon; four sons, Rudy (Sonia) De Leon, Ismael De Leon, Leonzo De Leon and Primitivo (Irene) De Leon; a brother, Cruz (Manuela) Rodriguez; brothers-in-law, Isabel Martinez and Santiago Vallejo; sister-in-law, Rebecca Vallejo; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service was conducted there at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, followed by interment at Descanso Eterno II Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
