Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriquez Jr., of Cuba, MO, was born on February 16, 1946, in Violet, Texas to the union of Guadalupe R. Rodriguez, Sr. and Natalia A. Arambula.
He left from this life surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home at the age of 76.
Lupe attended Texas School for the Deaf. He enjoyed making jewelry, fishing, softball, bowling and spending time with his family.
Lupe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maria E. (Fuentes) Rodriguez; daughter in law Elsa L. Rodriguez.
Those who are left to treasure his memory and to continue his legacy are his children: Guadalupe (Elsa) Rodriguez, III of Rolla, MO, Elvira (Jared Brown) Rodriguez of Cuba MO, Rosa (Tim) King of Cuba, MO, Natalia Rodriguez (Steven) Berner of Fort Worth, TX. His grandchildren: Paloma Navarrete of Washington, DC, Guadalupe L. Rodriguez, Carlos L. Rodriguez, both from Rolla, MO, Jose Nino Jr., Erick A. Nino, Rudy J. Flores, Azarel A. Arredondo, all from Corpus Christi, Texas, Roylee G. King of Cuba, MO, David J. Berner and Alexis M. Berner, both from Fort Worth. Sisters and brothers, Janie Rayo, Jose Arambula and Lucia Rodriguez, all from Texas, David Rodriguez, Sr. of Oregon; countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Church Services will take place on June 14th, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church in Odem, Texas.