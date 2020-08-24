Guadalupe “Lupe” Villarreal, of Mathis, Texas beloved, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother, passed on August 18, 2020. Lupe was born in Little Field, Texas on November 26, 1948, the third child born to Thomas Gonzales Sr. and Eva Gonzales (Falcon).
Lupe was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Villarreal; father, Thomas Gonzales Sr; brothers, Thomas Gonzales Jr. and Gilberto Gonzales.
Lupe is survived by many family members including, her beloved, Idelfonso Nunez; mother, Eva Gonzales (Falcon); sisters, Gloria Hernandez and San Juana Ramirez; children, Cindy Villarreal (Jesse Briseno) and Leonard Villarreal Jr. (Carolina Valerio); grandchildren, Raul Villarreal, George Villarreal and Jasmine Villarreal, Aurelia Villarreal, Lina Jo Villarreal, Thomas Villarreal, Sara Villarreal, Sébastien Villarreal, Ethan Coronado, Heaven Coronado, Aaliyah Brosig, Ernestina Brosig, Leon Villarreal and Liam Villarreal; great-grandchildren, Isabella Villarreal, Juliet Villarreal, MiReyna Acuna, Jace Villarreal, Cobi Villarreal and Eleazar Joe Villarreal. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews.
Lupe was one of the most hard-working women. She came from humble beginnings and devoted her entire life to caring for her children and grandchildren. She provided them with a solid foundation built with love, sweat, and tears.
Lupe was always a consistent source of love and hope. She provided more than monetary stability; she was a true reflection of selfless love and devotion. Her presence alone projected courage and perseverance. She would always sacrifice her own desires and needs for those she loved. Her love was boundless, selfless, and pure.
While we mourn the loss of Guadalupe Villarreal, Heaven is rejoicing and celebrating her faithfulness. Proverbs 31:31 Give her the fruit of her hands and let her own works praise her at the gates.
Memorial Service was held at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, Mathis, Texas.
Pallbearers were her grandchildren, George Villarreal, Raul Villarreal, Thomas Villarreal, Lina Villarreal, Javi Henderson and Ethan Coronado.
