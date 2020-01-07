Guadalupe M. Dominguez, 71, of Taft, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, with his family at his side.
Mr. Dominguez was born Nov. 24, 1948, to Josefina Salcido and Guadalupe Dominguez Sr. He was a former foreman employed by Taft Grain Elevator.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Josefina Salcido; a brother, Ramiro Dominguez; and a sister, Herminia Rodriguez.
Survivors include his wife, Elisa R. Dominguez of Taft; sons, Lupe (Ruby) Dominguez Jr. and Jessie (Lisa) Dominguez, both of Portland, and Daniel (Michelle) Dominguez of Calallen; daughters, Gloria (Raul) Gonzales, Irma (Michael) Lopez and Melisa (Roland) Priebe, all of Taft, and Ida (Gerald) Leiba of Aransas Pass; 29 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Leticia (Eulalio) Gamez of Taft and Angie Govea of Sinton.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Burial to follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.