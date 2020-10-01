Guadalupe Manuel “Lupe” Garcia, 71, of Odem, a former truck driver with Service Transport, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
He was born September 30, 1948 to Margarita and Martin Garcia and was a lifelong resident of Odem, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Juan, Jose and Jesus Garcia and numerous in-laws.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 53 years, Victoria; a son, Rene (Amanda) Garcia; two daughters, Margie Garcia and Marlena (Bobby) Bush; a brother, Martin Garcia, 11 grandchildren, Joshua, Jonathan, Victoria (Vincent), Jimmy (Nicole), Bubba, Chloe, Joseph, Ofelia, Penelope, Westley and Abigail and seven great-grandchildren.
A private service was held October 1, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral in Sinton followed by a celebration of life at Mr. Garcia’s residence.
