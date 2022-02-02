Guadalupe Torres Hernandez, 77, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Guadalupe love to cook and sew and took very good care of her family.
She is survived by her loving family, her son, Bobby (Sandra) Hernandez of Sinton, her daughters, Demi Hernandez Cano (Carlos) of Sinton and Esmeralda Hernandez Cuevas (Noe, Sr.) of Taft, her sister, Elida Torres Franco of St. Paul, TX, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Interment followed at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home