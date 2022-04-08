H. Frank Harren, III passed in his sleep on March 31, 2022, after living most of his life with juvenile diabetes.
Frank was born on June 5, 1953, in New Orleans to Eleanor and Henry Harren. At an early age he was recognized for his intellect, and his parents were stunned by how he read his way through their set of encyclopedias. Frank was valedictorian of the Sinton High School class of 1971. Then, after graduating from the University of Texas with high honors and membership in Phi Beta Kappa, Frank obtained his law degree from UT Law School.
Frank practiced law in El Paso before returning to practice in Austin, the city he loved. He dabbled in construction, financial investment, and real estate over the years, but his real passion was fighting for affordable housing options in Austin. He co-founded Evolve Austin Partners and was on the Board of Directors of Austinites for Action, Congress for New Urbanism, and Friends of Austin Neighborhoods. He was committed to Alliance for Public Transportation and Austinites for Urban Rail Access. Frank was author of “All the Dirt,” a newsletter dedicated to the intersection of real estate and politics in Austin and a blog on how to create and maintain more affordable neighborhoods in Austin.
Frank is survived by his mother Eleanor Harren of Sinton, his son Chris (Kelli) of Houston, and three beautiful granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that tax deductible gifts be made in his name at campjohnmarc.org.