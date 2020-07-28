Hannah Price Henry passed away July 14, 2020, at the age of 35. Hannah was a vibrant and vivacious soul who loved life and lived to the fullest. After graduating from Gregory-Portland HS in 2003, she received her B.A. from DePaul University in Chicago, studying history and archaeology. Hannah, a lifelong scholar, was always ready to discuss anything and everything under the sun. She was a reliable confidant for her many dear friends she made everywhere she lived and worked. The life of the party, Hannah always captivated a room with her wit, wicked sense of humor, and irreverent worldview. She loved her cats, her caregivers, her friends, home and family. We were all lucky to have known and loved Hannah. She is deeply missed.
Hannah is survived by her parents, David and Lisa; brother, Luke and partner Michael; brother, Sam and wife Caroline and nephew Keith; grandmother, Mary Jo Henry; aunts and uncles, Mark (Sandra) Henry, Robert (Jeanne) Bonnette, Ray (Leslie) Papp, William (Robin) Steacker, Bruce (Tina) Haseley, Brian (Debbie) Price; cousins, Melissa, Jacqueline, John B., Grant, Jack, Forest, John H., Jessica, Carlee, Hilary, Liam and Shea; and her seven cats who brought her so much joy, Bella, Leona, Feta, Daisy, Mr. Bixby, Cheddar and Pumpkin.
A Remembrance of Life will occur in a few months when it is safe to gather and celebrate Hannah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the ARK (friendsoftheark.org/donations.html or P.O. Box 455, Port Aransas 78373).
