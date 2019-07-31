Hector Gallegos Sr., 71, of Sinton, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Mr. Gallegos was born April 19, 1948, in Robstown to Porfiria (Garza) and Jose Hipolito Gallegos. He served in the U.S. Army and was a former truck driver for Strike Construction. He was a resident of Sinton for more than 40 years and former resident of Frisco.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Gallegos; and his parents, Jose and Porfiria Gallegos.
Survivors include three sons, Hector (Connie) Gallegos Jr. and George Gallegos, both of Sinton, and Joel (Susan) Gallegos of Orange Grove; a daughter, Andrea G. (Erasmo) Alvarez of Mathis; brother, Juan Gallegos of Modesto, California; sisters, Emma Garza and Angelita (Faustino) Garza, both of Los Fresnos, Margarita Alvarez of Lake Dallas, Consuelo Ayala of Omaha, Nebraska, and Alicia (Guadalupe) Lopez of Kingsville; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi.
Pallbearers will be Hector Gallegos Jr., Trey Gallegos, Fabian Gallegos, Dustin Gallegos, Koleson Gallegos, Erasmo Alvarez, Manuel Gallegos and Michael Gallegos.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
