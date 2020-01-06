Hector M. Zapata Sr., 61, of Mathis, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Mr. Zapata was born April 2, 1958, in Raymondville to Francisco Zapata and Dominga Medrano.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Oscar M. Zapata; three aunts, Anita M. Resio, Odilia M. Sandoval and Maria M. DeLeon; two uncles, Francisco Sanchez and Alfredo Medrano Sr.; and his father-in-law, Juan C. Gonzalez.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Mary Zapata; two daughters, Priscilla (Quirino) Jasso and Lisa Marie Zapata; a son, Hector Zapata Jr.; two sisters, Celestina (George) Moreno and Lori Ann Trejo; step-father, Ted Almeida; two half-sisters, Frances Zapata and Rachel Zapata; three aunts, Amelia (Vicente) Marin, Erlinda (Francisco) Soliz and Juanita (Ruben) Estrada; two uncles, Ruben (Lupita) Medrano Sr. and Jose (Frances) Medrano; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Dobie Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock at Sacred Heart Church.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the church followed by interment to Descanso Eterno II.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Trejo Jr., Robert Sandoval, Oscar Estrada, Rene Medrano, Lupe Gonzalez and Jerry Medrano.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
