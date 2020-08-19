Helen Delgado Aldape
August 31, 1955 – August 17, 2020
Another Angel has gained her wings. Helen Delgado Aldape passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born August 31, 1955, in Sinton, Texas to Cruz Serrano and the late Ventura Delgado.
Helen was charismatic, charming, loving and generous in every way. Her laughter was boundless and contagious. Her love wrapped around you in such a way that you never questioned it for a second. When she walked in any room all eyes were on her, and she brought the party with her everywhere she went. This could be at a church event as easily at a concert or a bar. The Delgado was powerful in those veins. What a magnificent woman she was, larger than life with her magnetic smile. She loved her family immensely. Her famous words every morning “Happy Sunday,” “Happy Monday” etc.
She leaves behind her husband, Rudy Aldape; Tootsie, her puppy; her mother, Cruz Serrano; step-father, Panfilo Serrano; sisters, Lupe Guerrero (Joe), Millie Samarripa (Andy), Lorraine Elizondo (Vale), Bebe Delgado and Cynthia Payne (Hilton J.R.) and brother, Benny Delgado. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Melanie Guerrero, Amanda Tholen, JT Guerrero, Brian Narvaez, Megan Hoffmaster, Dale Edwin Payne, Lorin Payne and Zachary Elizondo; great-nieces and great-nephew, Jennifer Guerrero, Jessica Guerrero, Mason Whittington and Oliver Tholen.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
