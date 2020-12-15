Helen Hunt Troup Hobbs - How do you condense 94 years, 7 months and 5 days into an obituary befitting someone who lived for so long!!
The beloved matriarch of our family, Helen LaNell, only child of Ira Sanford Hunt and Serenia Jewel Bushong Hunt, passed from this life on December 8, 2020.
Helen was a faithful member of the Borden St. Church of Christ at least since the mid-1940s where she taught children’s bible classes in her younger years. She loved to sing and worship with her church family. If the doors were open, she was there as long as her health permitted.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ray Troup, a “Navy man in uniform” whom she met on a blind date; two sons, Terry Ray and Dennis Lee; and two great-grandsons, Douglas Dwight Carawan III and Gavin Dean McFarland. She was married briefly to “Red” Hobbs who also predeceased her.
As a young girl, Helen rode a horse to school with her cousins and lifelong friend, Glen Torno. She lived most all of her life in Sinton with the exception of a very brief time in Florida while Ray served in the Navy. He earned enough points to come home toward the end of WWII so back to Sinton it was. Ray farmed and Helen stayed at home during the early years of their marriage. Later she worked as a bookkeeper for the Dr. Pepper Bottling Company and South Texas Trailers.
She was known to put up corn in the freezer, to bake delicious peach cobblers, and to keep all 10 grandchildren at the same time. She loved to entertain, hosting bridge parties and dinner parties. For many years, she wore a flower in her hair. When told that she was “famous” for having a flower in her hair, she exclaimed, “I can’t be the only woman with a flower in her hair.” The reply was, “Yes, Mema, you are!”
The next part of her story may seem a bit complicated. Whenever she would read an obituary, she wanted to know who belonged to whom, so on and so forth. The following is an attempt to detail her survivors. Four children were born to Helen and Ray: Terry Ray, Dennis Lee, Kathy Lynn and Steven Ira. Terry married Ginger Bess Schaefer giving her grandchildren, Tracy Ray and Shea Bess (John) Huser; Dennis married Eileen Elizabeth Kelly giving her grandchildren, Derek Harrison (Nayeli) Troup, Emilee Elizabeth (Gabe) McFarland and Darby Dycus (Jennifer) Troup; Kathy married Melross Charles “Chuck” Rittiman, Jr. giving her grandchildren, Meagan Lyndell (Douglas) Carawan, Melross Charles “Ross” (Zelina) Rittiman III and Meredith Teri (Thomas) Bowers; Steven married Cynthia Sue Saunders giving her grandchildren, Robert Bryan (Jennifer) Troup and Dusty William (Faron) Troup.
From her ten grandchildren she was blessed with eighteen great-grandchildren: Kendall Lynne Troup and Taylor Ray Troup; Sam Austin (Alex Lyn) Spivey, Grant Thomas Huser and Christopher John Huser; Aubrey Faye McFarland; Ella Moon Troup, Khloe Paloma Troup; Kaitlyn LaNell Carawan (Josh) Rorer, Hannah Renae Carawan; Tyler Melross Rittiman, Trey Anthony Rittiman; Ayden Joseph Bowers, Dylan Terry Bowers, Evelyn Paige Bowers; Karleigh Rhae Troup, Hollis Rhett Troup and K’Lyn Rhachelle Troup.
She was again blessed with two great-great-grandchildren Olivia Grace Spivey and Kase Douglas Rorer.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, Tracy, Derek, Robert, Darby, Dusty and Ross.
Services were held at the Tony and Joan Kunitz Event Center on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Mr. Lance Hunt officiating. Burial followed in Sinton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as an appropriate charity.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
