Heliberto Sandoval, 70, of Sinton, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Mr. Sandoval was born April 6, 1949. He had been employed by AT&T until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Teresita Sandoval of Sinton; two sons, Heliberto Sandoval Jr. and Cayetano Sandoval, both of Sinton; a daughter, Yvonne (Blas) Sandoval of Corpus Christi; brother, Rafael Sandoval of Corpus Christi; sister, Maria Trevino of Corpus Christi; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
