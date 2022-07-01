Helyn Howe Webb (93) from Groesbeck, TX came into this world in August 1928. She is the 5th child of 8 children born to Jesse and Dollie Freeman from Limestone County, Texas. Helyn left her earthly home Tuesday, June 28th, 2022.
Helyn is survived by 5 of her 8 children; Kenneth Dalton (Sandy) of Girard, PA; Michael Whaley (Regina) of Atkins, AR; Faye Kocurek (John) of Corpus Christi, TX; Elizabeth Lanford (Thom) of Leander, TX; and James Howe, Jr. (Nina) of Sinton, TX; 11 grandkids; 13 great grandkids; 3 great great grandkids; and many nieces and nephews. Helyn is preceded in death by her parents, 5 husbands, and 3 children; Richard, Wanda, and Phyllis.
Helyn grew up in Limestone County, TX and spent most of her young adulthood in that area.
She had her first child in 1947 at the age of 19, and her last child in 1968 at the age of 40.
Helyn wore many “hats”: mother, daughter, sister, wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her other hats included waitress, beautician, real estate broker, tax preparer, medical assistant, caregiver, and forever learner. All of these hats she wore proudly. She was a proudmember of the Order of Eastern Star of which she is a life member, and served in many different capacities.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Winstead Funeral Home in Portland, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Winstead Funeral Home followed by graveside burial at Palms Memorial Garden in Portland, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Texas Shriners Hospital for Children.
