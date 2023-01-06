Henry “Al” Allen Baker Sr. passed away Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 98. He was born in East Prairie, Missouri on Sept 20, 1924 to the late James Allon Baker and Grace Louise McElwayne. Al served in WWII. He was a lifetime member of the Sinton V.F.W. Post 12160 and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sinton. An electrician by trade, he loved to help people, tell stories, and go dancing.
He was a great father to Ruth (Wilbur) Kenne, a loving grandfather to Jason (Rhea) Kenne and Lynn (Clint) Leister, and a great grandfather to Gage Kenne and Harper Leister.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Henry “Buddy” Allen BakerJr., his wife Ruth Dragoo, his brother James “JT” Thomas Baker, his partner Mrs. Marion Hedgepath.
Al will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. He had requested no service so there will only be a family gathering. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate to the Sinton V.F.W in his name.