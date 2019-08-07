Hope C. Ross, 82, of Tyler, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Mrs. Ross was born May 21, 1937, in Odem to Luciano and Maria Luisa Castro. She had been employed as a mental health aide for the State of Texas.
Survivors include a son, James Ross of Tyler; brothers, Lionel T. Castro of Schulenburg, Luciano T. Castro of Savannah, Georgia and Cervando T. Castro of Houston; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at San Patricio Cemetery with interment to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
