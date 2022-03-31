Humberto C. Vasquez “Beto,” 82, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 after a short illness at Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline Corpus Christi, TX.
He worked with numerous companies as a laborer, helper, sandblaster and store keeper. He enjoyed going out to eat and going riding around.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elvira C. Villarreal; father, Manuel R. Vasquez; step-father, Tomas Villarreal; brothers, Guadalupe “Tony” Vasquez from Kentucky and Valentin Vasquez from Sinton, TX.
He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed.
A viewing and rosary will be held on April 9th, 2022 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The rosary will be at 7:00 p.m.