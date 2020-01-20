Ida V. Amador, 63, of Mathis, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Mrs. Amador was born March 3, 1956, in Lubbock, to Francisco Veliz and Gloria Lopez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vicente Amador Jr.; and a sister, Beatrice Deleon.
Survivors include two daughters, Amanda (Incarnacion) Mesa and Valerie (Joe) English; two sons, Rene Amador and Vicente Amador III; sisters, Connie Amador, Dora Silvas and Guadalupe (Jamie) Saldana; brothers, Francisco Veliz, Jorge (Nancy) Veliz, Mario (Alicia) Veliz and Jose Luis (Sandra) DeLeon; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Dobie Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
