Idolina T. Castillo, 87, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021. Idolina was born on August 28,1933, in San Antonio, Texas, to Miguel and Francisca Aleman Trevino.
She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Norma Garcia; her brothers, Frank Trevino, Mike Trevino, Alex Trevino and Jesus Trevino.
She is survived by her loving family; her husband, Frank Castillo; her daughter, Yolanda (Pablo) Rodriguez; her sons, Frank (Mollie) Castillo Jr. and Michael (Rosemary) Castillo; her brothers, Johnny, Jimmy, Neto, Wally, Henry, Patrick and Rudy Trevino and Miguel Aleman; her sisters,Tina Rivas, Tome Jimenez, Mary Jane Norris, Janie Woodall, Dominga Trevino, Irene Trevino and Corina Gutierrez; 10 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
A rosary was recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, with the funeral mass celebrated at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant, Interment followed at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements and care were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
