Ignacio Benavides Jr., 90, of Sinton, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Mr. Benavides was born Dec. 13, 1928, in La Parita to Ignacio and Rosa (Lazos) Benavides. He was a resident of Corpus Christi for 58 years and prior resident of Alice. He was a retired truck driver who had worked for J.I. Hailey Trucking and later became self-employed.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Virginia Benavides.
Survivors include his daughters, Rosalinda (Felix) Castillo and Tanya (Juan) Sifuentes, both of Corpus Christi, Christina (Duncan) Hedtke of Sinton; sons, Ignacio (Donna Gregorio) Benavides III of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Benito (Rachel) Benavides, Jacinto Benavides and Arturo Benavides, all of Corpus Christi and Edward (Carmen) Benavides of Mission; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
All services will be private.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
