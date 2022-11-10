Irene A. Havelka passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 29, 1935, in West, Texas, to Joe and Henrietta (Kucera) Pavelka.
Irene was a graduate of Tuloso Midway High School and attended Del Mar College. In high school, she was the first drum major and she was chosen best all-around and most likely to succeed. She was the editor of the school paper and all-round athlete in basketball and volleyball. In college, she was a member of the Newman Club and Del Mar Vikettes.
She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church for 50 years. She served as Eucharist Minister, washed and pressed altar linens for 25 years. She was a member of the Altar Society serving as treasurer for many years. She served as President of both the Woman’s Club of Taft and of the Cotton Wive’s Club. Irene served on various committees and clubs: Booster Club, CCD teacher, FHA Committee, 4-H Clubs and was an Eagle Scout Mother.
She was a fantastic seamstress and cook and was especially famous for her homemade kolaches. Aside from being a mother, one of her greatest accomplishments was farming grain and cotton for 54 years in San Patricio County, Texas. She loved the Lord and her faith never wavered. The last 8 1/2 years of her life were spent living at The Lodge of Leon Springs.
The family is most appreciative of all the love, care and compassion provided by her long time caregivers and staff at The Lodge and her hospice caregivers from Superior and Suncrest.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Henrietta; her husband, Alfred of 64 years; and her siblings: Eugene Pavelka, Dorthy Petru, Edward Pavelka and Joe Pavelka.
Irene is survived by her four children: Alfred John Havelka Jr., Alan Havelka, Glen Havelka, and Lisa Sharp; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Albin Pavelka, Evelyn DeAtley, and Gladys Mayne.
A private funeral Mass will be held in Boerne. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to Friends of Taft Library at PO Box 416, Taft, Texas 78390.
