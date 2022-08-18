Irene Peterson, 75 of Montgomery passed away peacefully, after a brief and courageous battle with leukemia. She (and her twin sister) were born in Corpus Christi, on May 4th, 1947 to Pearl and Logan James, the “twins,” as they were referred to, were the youngest of 9 siblings. Her parents, 6 older siblings, George, Roberta, Bonnie, WL, Talton, and Anna, along with her infant son Robert Alllen (who died at 19 days old) all preceded her in death.
Irene is survived by her husband of 40 years Rick L. Peterson of Montgomery, her son Calvin Brown and wife Susan of Cleveland, her daughter Ashlee Bryant and husband Dwayne of Spring and 4 grandchildren, Shelby and Donovin Brown of Conroe and Ava and Aubrey Bryant of Spring. She is also survived by siblings, Paul James of Portland and twin-sister, Lorene Plumb and husband Tony of Portland. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.
Irene was a bookkeeper and worked in various retail jobs during her adult life. She loved to dance and loved music. If you knew Irene you knew that she was happiest when she was at the beach or near the water, having spent her childhood on the shrimp boats around the bay and gulf with her dad and brothers. The ocean was a part of her heart and soul. Irene was the life of every party. Her smile and laughter could light up any room. Irene will be most remembered for her amazing sense of humor and fun-loving, adventurous spirit. She was always laughing and had a gift of making those around her laugh too. She loved strongly and felt all things deeply and passionately. Her family was always the most important part of her life and she cared for them tremendously.
Irene was a member of Montgomery Cowboy Church. The faith she learned from her beloved Mama was steadfast and true. Through good times and hard times, she never lost that faith. Irene loved the Lord with all her heart and was sure and confident of her salvation and had no doubt of her final resting place. John 14:1-3
Celebration of Irene’s Life will be August 27th at 11 a.m. at Rockport Beachfront Pavilion. True to her spirit Irene requested a Celebration filled with nothing but laughter and happy memories.
Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Piney Paws Sanctuary, or your favorite charity.