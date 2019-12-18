Irma Amador Aguirre, 69, of Sinton, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with her family at her side.
Mrs. Aguirre was born Jan. 21, 1950, in Sinton, to Santos Pereida and Avelino Amador.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Santos Pereida and Avelino Amador; a brother, Leovaldo Amador; a sister, Emma (Chavelo) Cavazos; niece, Pamela Amador; and nephews, Kevin Amador and Leovaldo Amador Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Porfino O. Aguirre; daughters, Brenda (Anthony) Gutierrez and Priscilla (Juan) Gonzalez, both of Austin, and Elizabeth “Liz” Aguirre of Sinton; sons, Roy Martinez of Dallas, Michael (Jennifer) Tobar of Sinton and Israel Aguirre of Austin; step-son, Joe Luis Aguirre; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Ruben (Minnie) Amador of Cypress; sisters, Aida Amador, Nelda (Ben) Gonzalez and Lydia (Lupe) Jimenez, all of Austin; brothers, Joe (Pauline) Amador of Sinton and Avelino (Paula) Amador Jr. of Austin; sister-in-law, Minnie Amador of Beeville; and many extended family.
Visitation was held from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, to be followed by a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.