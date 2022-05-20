Irma Narvaez, age 69 passed away on May 05, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. lrma was a sweet, fun, selfless, giving, and loving individual. She passionately fought for those she loved and placed others’ needs before her own. She adored and loved her family who enjoyed her wonderful cooking. In her spare time, she loved visiting with her family, listening to Tejano Music and visiting casinos.
She is preceded in death by her son, Baldemar Roque; her parents, Serapia and Jacinto Gutierrez; her sisters, Olivia Sanchez, Ramona Cantu, Leonor Diaz; and brothers, Victor Gutierrez, Jacinto Gutierrez Jr, Ramiro Gutierrez, and Ray Gutierrez.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Armando Narvaez Sr.; her children, Michael Roque, Amy Adams, Armando Narvaez Jr. and wife Becky, Sara Camarillo and husband Isaac; stepdaughter, Emily Martinez and husband David; and stepson, Edward Narvaez; grandchildren, Chris Adams, Kileigh Roque, Isaac Adams, Joseph Chavez, Armando Narvaez Ill, Samuel Camarillo, Tre Camarillo, Olivia Narvaez; step grandchildren, David Martinez, Clarissa Arciba, and Elizabeth Adams; and many step great grandchildren; sisters, Rosa Rodriguez of Canton, Michigan, Janie Gatica of Dumas, Mary Lou Baeza of Cactus, Sylvia Gomez of Amarillo, and Jenny Uriostegui of Port Neches, TX; one brother, Ralph Gutierrez of Dumas.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis, Texas. A holy Rosary was held the same evening at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral service was celebrated on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Ennis. Burial followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ennis.
Pallbearers were Chris Adams, Isaac Adams, Joseph Chavez, Armando Narvaez, III, Samuel Camarillo, Tre Camarillo, David Martinez, Jr.