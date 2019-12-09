Irma W. Schroeder, 84, of Sinton, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Mrs. Schroeder was born July 15, 1935, in Harrisville, Pennsylvania, to James Earl and Edna (Daughtery) Adams. She worked for Southwestern Bell in Sinton as a switchboard operator for many years. She later worked at South Texas Savings/Prosperity Bank until she retired. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Sinton more than 60 years. She was a Sunday School teacher, church treasurer and was on the altar-guild. She volunteered at the Sinton Food Pantry and was active with the 4-H club. She enjoyed playing Bunco and dominos, being outdoors, gardening, water skiing, camping and being involved with 4-H projects or hauling their kids to youth rodeos.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lee Schroeder; her parents, James and Edna Adams; brothers, Neil Adams and Quay Adams; sisters, Mildred Baker, Eldene Cookson, Marion Smith and Audrey Isenburg.
Survivors include a son, Steven Schroeder of Sinton; a daughter, Sharon (Chuck) Sutton of Sinton; grandchildren, Sabrina Villarreal, Shelly Sanchez, Cody Schroeder, Clay Schroeder and Collin Schroeder; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, James Shirl (Rachel) Adams and Randy Adams.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. today (Monday, Dec. 2), at the Grace Lutheran Church in Sinton with a funeral service at 2 o’clock.
A reception will follow in the education building at the Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Sinton.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
