Jack Whittington Steen Sr., 83, of Corpus Christi, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Mr. Steen was the founder of Ja-Co Air Conditioning and had been in the industry for more than 40 years. He was president of the show barn for the Nueces County Youth Rodeo Association, a strong supporter of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting in Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jeffry Steen; and his wife, Linda O’Neill.
Survivors include a brother, Marcus (Linda) Steen; children, Jack (Linda) Steen Jr., Jimmy Kilgore, Margo Moore, Martin O’Neill, Richard O’Neill, Stephanie (Dean) Hesseltine; and several grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Sinton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dementia Society of America or Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
