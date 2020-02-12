Jackie Marie White, of Flour Bluff, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 at the age of 67.
She was born November 25, 1952 in Corpus Christi and moved to Taft, Texas in 1954, where she attended public school, later moved back to Corpus Christi with her mother and graduated from W. B. Ray High School in 1971.
From 1971 through 1982, she attended the University of Texas in Austin, Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi where she earned both a BA of Art (1976) and a MA in Interdisciplinary Studies (1982).
She settled in Flour Bluff where she pursued her interests in art, photography, writing and graphic arts.
Jackie never married but had numerous friends and pets over the years.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Zadok and Josie Campbell of Taft; parents, Robert Horace White and Rena Campbell White; and brother, Robert Campbell White
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in the Flour Bluff area of Corpus Christi on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. followed by a short reception at the church.
