Jacquelyn Martha Petrie, 76, was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 12, 1946 to Jack Edward and Odell Nell Lokey. She gained her wings on September 7, 2022 with her daughter by her side as she departed for her journey home after a long illness.
She grew up in Sinton, Texas, and attended beautician school in Corpus Christi, Texas, and went to work in the area as a hair stylist. She was also a homecare provider over the years which suited her talents to helping anyone and everyone in her path. She was a devoted Christian all her earthly life and knew the scriptures so very well, which was a pure testimony of her life.
Jacquelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Odell Lokey. Jacquelyn is also survived by two daughters, Sherry (Bentley) Becker of Aransas Pass, Texas, Kelli (Martin) Rieger of Sterling, VA, one loving sister and three brothers. Ex-husband of 31 years, Jerald Petrie of Odem, Texas. Grandchildren, Bryson (Hailey) Becker, Hayden (Paola) Becker, Brayden Becker and Skylar, Madison and Sophie Rieger. A god son, Matt Beard, and her great grandchildren whom she loved dearly Noah, Vance and Astoria Becker.