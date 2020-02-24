James Kenneth Haskins, 78, of St. Paul, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Mr. Haskins was born Sept. 20, 1941, in Arp. He worked for Sonoco for more than 20 years and later worked for Circle Tire and Eddies Body Shop.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman Ray Haskins and Harold Jay.
Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Curlee of Edna and Teresa Garner of Henderson; a son, Kenneth Wayne Haskins of Rosebud; sisters, Jean Swank of Indiana and Judy Robling of Sinton; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Lawrence Haskins of Kilgore and Wayne Stokley of Corpus Christi.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
