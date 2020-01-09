James Lawrence Pease, 61, of Portland, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Mr. Pease was born Feb. 7, 1958, in San Francisco, California, to William and Shirley (d’Artenay) Pease. He was raised in San Antonio and had lived in Sinton for a number of years. He was formerly employed by Bay, Inc. as a quality control inspector and San Patricio County newspaper as a photographer and writer.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley d’Artenay; sister, Pamela Pease; and brother, Lee Pease.
Survivors include five children, John Paul James, Crystal Pease, Jaime Pease, Joseph Flores and John Flores; grandchildren, Madeline Cantrell, Cameron Cantrell, Andrew Cantrell, Raina Flores and Maximus Malyshev; his father, William Pease; and siblings, Marti (Dane) Stanley, Evie (Fallon) Foster and Ron (Patti) Marquis.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel, with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
