Power
James William (Jim Bill) Power II was born in Corpus Christi, Tx, on September 27, 1953 to James W. and Betty Sue Power. Jim Bill graduated Calallen High School in 1972 and went on to graduate from Texas A&I University in 1977 with an Agricultural and Mechanical degree.
During his childhood Jim Bill loved playing baseball and later played football in high school. He was very active in FFA (Future Farmers of America) and went on to be an important influence and supporter of the Odem youth and livestock program through 4-H and other programs.
For over 45 years, Jim was part owner and operator along with his two brothers, Herbert Power and Dudley Power, of the family-run business, Power Repair Service, Inc, which their father began in Corpus Christi, Texas. Jim Bill eventually became president of the business and only recently retired.
Jim Bill loved his family and friends and he especially loved his “black cows” (Brangus), raising and breeding his livestock and working in his garden. He was a wonderful mentor to many. He was a “get‘er done” force for others and a helpful hand to young and old. He had a generous and loving heart and was always ready to help others. Not only was he his family’s strength, he was a rare and highly respected community rock that will be greatly missed. He loved to hunt and fish with his children and grandchildren. “Papa Jim” left a strong and loving legacy with his grandbabies; he taught them to be kind, work hard, and make sure a job was well done.
His brother Herbert described Jim this way: “When the chips were down you could not have asked for a better brother or business partner” and, further, that “the brothers were so bonded and committed to making the business work because failure simply was not an option.”
Jim Bill is survived by his beloved wife Rebecca (Newton) Power to whom he was married for 47 years. Together they raised three wonderful children who gave them much joy: sons Tanner (Michelle) Power, Aaron (Tammy) DeSpain, and daughter Allison Kaye (Matt) Brydon.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Walker Despain, HunterKay Despain, Lainey Despain, Taran Power, Parker Power, Becca Brydon, and Barrett Brydon; two sisters, Sandra Power of San Antonio, Tx and Bonnie Despain of Freer, Tx; two brothers, Herbert (Kathryn) Power, and Dudley Power (Lana Schmidt-Morris) of George West, Tx; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Sawyer George Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 28th at 4:00-8:00 p.m. Family will be present 6:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 29th at 2:00 p.m. at River Hills Baptist Church. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral at Evergreen Cemetery in Odem.
Pallbearers for the services will be: Bill DeSpain, Nick Power, Ross Power, Max Power, David Gandara, Mike Layton, Parker Power, Walker DeSpain, and Aaron DeSpain. For honorary pallbearers, please visit www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com
The family requests that in lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to The Wounded Heroes of America (woundedheroesofamerica.com); River Hills Christian Academy, 13505 IH 37 Access Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78410, 361-933-1114; or a charity of your choice.
